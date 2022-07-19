Another hot day for the Denver metro area

DENVER — After breaking two records Monday, Tuesday will be just a touch cooler across the Denver metro area.

Denver set two records for heat on Monday — a new mark for the warmest morning low and a record for the hottest high for July 18! The morning low was 72 degrees — 12 degrees above the average and a new warm record, beating the previous mark of 70 degrees set in 1878. The afternoon high reached 100 degrees, beating the previous mark of 99 degrees, which was set in 2020 and previous years. To date, Denver has had four days of 100 degrees or hotter this year and 29 days of 90 degrees or higher.

Tuesday will be another very hot day, although a few degrees lower than Monday as highs mostly stay in the mid- to upper 90s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor.

A weak cold front will move into the state Tuesday evening, bringing slightly less hot weather for Wednesday. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday and Friday will be very hot and mainly dry again as high temperatures return to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, and rain chances drop back to less than 20%.

Another weak cold front will slip into Colorado over the weekend. Expect slightly lower temperatures and a little better chance for some thunderstorms.

