Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another hot day for metro Denver with scattered afternoon storms

Highs in the mid- to upper 90s today
Thursday will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the mid-upper 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.
stacey weather 7-14-22.jpg
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 08:02:41-04

DENVER — The heat has settled into Colorado, and we're going to see 90s across the Denver Super 7-Day forecast.

Thursday will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the mid-upper 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will develop.

Sunday will be very hot again with highs back to the upper 90s to 100 degrees for the Denver area, and rain chances will be low.

Next Monday will remain hot with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday with a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020