Another hot day for metro Denver with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER — The heat has settled into Colorado, and we're going to see 90s across the Denver Super 7-Day forecast.

Thursday will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the mid-upper 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will develop.

Sunday will be very hot again with highs back to the upper 90s to 100 degrees for the Denver area, and rain chances will be low.

Next Monday will remain hot with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday with a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.