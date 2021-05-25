Another gorgeous day in store across Colorado

DENVER — Get ready for a repeat of yesterday — lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

It will stay pretty dry and quiet across the entire state today, with 80s over the southeastern plains and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

It will be a pretty quiet and dry week, but a few isolated storms are possible on Wednesday. We'll see highs in the 80s to end the week.

There will be a better chance of storms and showers this holiday weekend.

Denver7 Weather

