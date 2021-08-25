Another dry and hot day across Colorado

It will be another hot and dry day across Colorado this Wednesday.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 48 times and 100 or hotter 5 times. Expect several more days in the 90s, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

The smoke has cleared a lot, but there is an ozone action day alert in effect for Denver and the I-25 Corridor until at least 4 o'clock this afternoon. Ozone is an irritant to the lungs, so take it easy if you have heart or respiratory problems. Try to avoid using gas powered mowers and trimmers during the heat of the day and limit your driving as much as possible.

The hot and dry weather will end briefly on Thursday as a weak cold front will cross the state, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday and Saturday will feature a few thunderstorms, but warmer temperatures.

Sunday will be a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms.

Early next week will be hot and dry with highs in the low to mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.