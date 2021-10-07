Mild across Colorado through the end of the week

It's going to be another beautiful fall day across Colorado!

We'll see mostly sunny skies, with upper 70s to low 80s on the plains and mainly 60s in the mountains.

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to fade from north to south over the next week.

This warm and dry pattern will continue through Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s in Denver again tomorrow.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather on Saturday, with a chance of showers. The weekend and early next week will be cooler with highs in the 60s and some showers possible again on Sunday and highs near 70 degrees on Monday.

A colder system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow for the mountains, although not very heavy.

Right now, it appears there could be a chance for frost and freezing temperatures in Denver next Wednesday morning!

