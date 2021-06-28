Another cool and soggy day for Denver

DENVER — A cool and unsettled weather pattern will cover Colorado for the next few days, bringing more widespread rain. This will bring some relief for fire danger and will improve air quality!

Expect high temperatures for Denver and the eastern plains to be in the in the upper 60s to mid-70s to start the week— about 15 degrees cooler than normal. In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will be very cool — just in the 50s and 60s — and may dip into the middle 30s during periods of rain. Be prepared for the chilly, damp conditions!

The cooler and wetter weather will be a big benefit for fire danger and to help cleanse some of the wildfire smoke out of our skies. Despite the wet weather, there still are fire restrictions in effect across much of western Colorado, with several wildfires burning.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will develop over higher elevations first and then over the plains. The risk for any severe storms will be low on Monday, but we could see pockets of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Tuesday will also stay cooler than average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer and drier days are expected later in the week, with 80s returning Wednesday through the 4th of July on Sunday.

