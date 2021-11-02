Another cool and cloudy day for the Denver metro area

An unsettled weather pattern continues across Colorado today. You'll find wet roads over the northern Front Range as a rain/snow mix develops for the morning commute.

It will be cool and cloudy in Denver this morning. We'll see mainly dry conditions this morning, but scattered rain and snow showers are likely this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s this afternoon and that's about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal.

More snow will fall in the high country over the next 24 hours. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the majority of our northern and central mountains, with accumulations of around 6-12 inches over 10,000 ft. tomorrow.

A few showers may linger early Wednesday, then skies gradually clear. Highs mid-week will be in the 50s.

Temperatures climb through the end of the week. We'll be back in the low 60s Thursday and Friday, with upper 60s and sunshine expected this weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

