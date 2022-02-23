Another bitter cold day across the Denver metro area

An arctic cold front has taken hold of eastern Colorado and will stick around for the rest of the work week!

Highs only reached 9 degrees yesterday, breaking the record of 13 degrees for the coldest high temperature set back in Feb. 22, 1913.

Temperatures have dipped down below zero this morning with wind chills around 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A wind chill advisory continues on the Eastern Plains and expires at noon Wednesday.

Snow tapered off across the plains overnight, but it continues in the mountains. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for the mountains. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow can be expected in the mountains along and north of I-25 and 12-18 inches for the southern mountain areas.

The snow will be much lighter for Denver and the plains. Periods of light snow can be expected in the Denver metro area off and on through Wednesday night. Total snowfall should be around 1 to 2 inches across the Denver metro area with an inch or so for the Eastern Plains.

Thursday will stay quite cold with lows near zero and highs around 20 degrees.

The cold will begin to ease on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 30 degrees. Temperatures will finally get above freezing on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the lower 50s and Monday and Tuesday of next week will finally return to the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Denver7 Weather

