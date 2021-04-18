Another April snowstorm on the way to the Front Range

DENVER — Expect warmer weather, with sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Our next storm is set to roll in tomorrow. Monday will start off dry, with increasing clouds and winds through the day. Monday evening, rain/snow showers shift to all snow, with several inches of accumulation across the metro-area likely into Tuesday morning.

In the mountains and foothills, snow totals are expected to reach around 8 to 14 inches. The Southern Foothills and Palmer Divide could see amounts over 6 inches. Across the Front Range Urban Corridor, lighter amounts are expected. In Denver, snow totals are looking to reach around 2 to 4 inches from late Monday into Tuesday morning.

The snow and colder temperatures will likely impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, especially over higher elevations.

Skies clear through the day Tuesday, with highs returning to the 50s on Wednesday.

