Another 3 to 6 inches of snow for the Colorado high country

Snow is falling in the Colorado mountains...yay!! Winter weather advisories are in effect in the mountains through early evening. We'll see another 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some locally higher totals on the mountain passes and western facing slopes. This will be another nice round of snow on top of the more than 12 inches of snow that we saw earlier in the week!

The mountains will trap most of this moisture and it should stay pretty dry across the plains through the weekend. Temperatures will rebound a few degrees on Friday, with highs closer to 50 degrees across the Metro Area.

We'll see mid- to upper 40s across the Metro Area through the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny, but we'll likely see increasing clouds on Sunday and a slight chance of light snow on Monday. Monday will also be the coldest day next week, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.