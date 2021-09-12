An end to our record heat- thanks to a cold front

It has been a hot start to September. We broke a record high yesterday when we hit 97 degrees at D.IA. The previous record was 93 degrees.

A cold front has moved into Colorado, so our Sunday will be cooler for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler emperatures are also expected across the mountains, with highs in the uppers 70s to low 80s. There will be some scattered thunderstorms across higher terrain and over the plains this afternoon, which could produce gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the beginning of the week. We then have an even stronger cold front that will bring temperatures into the mid 70s with rain on Tuesday.

Our 80s return for the rest of next week.

