Air quality remains poor across Colorado

Hazy, hot and dry again today
It will be another hot and hazy day, with highs in the 90s on the plains and 70s to low 80s in the mountains.
Aug 10 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 07:32:11-04

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of Colorado through at least this morning.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will continue to make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next five days. Highs will climb into the 90s each day this week, with 80s in the mountains. Wednesday may even hit 100 degrees in Denver!

A few gusty thunderstorms are possible each day, mainly over the mountains and foothills. These storms will produce little rain, but instead cause lightning and gusty winds.

By Friday and through next weekend, a weak monsoon flow will return to Colorado, cooling temperatures slightly and bringing a better chance for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall.

Air quality will also improve a bit through the weekend.

