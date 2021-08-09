Air quality alerts cover all of Colorado this morning

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of Colorado through this morning and we'll likely see more alerts issued for the rest of the day.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions. Heavy outdoor exercise is not recommended through Sunday!

On Saturday, Denver was ranked the worst city in the world for air quality, according to a real-time air quality information platform on IQAir's website.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next five to seven days. Very few gusty thunderstorms are possible and temperatures will likely climb into the 90s each day this week, with 80s in the mountains.

