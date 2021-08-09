Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Air quality alerts cover all of Colorado this morning

Smoky and hot for the Denver metro area
items.[0].videoTitle
It's going to be a hot and hazy day once again, with highs in the mid to upper 90s on the plains and 80s in the mountains.
Sunday Aug 8 2021 smoke over Denver
air quality alerts aug 9 2021
Aug 9 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:10 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 07:47:00-04

An Air Quality Warning remains in effect for all of Colorado through this morning and we'll likely see more alerts issued for the rest of the day.

A combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state. The heavier smoke will actually make any outdoor activities a concern, even for people without any underlying medical conditions. Heavy outdoor exercise is not recommended through Sunday!

On Saturday, Denver was ranked the worst city in the world for air quality, according to a real-time air quality information platform on IQAir's website.

Hot and dry weather will continue across the majority of Colorado for the next five to seven days. Very few gusty thunderstorms are possible and temperatures will likely climb into the 90s each day this week, with 80s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020