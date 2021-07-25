Air quality alert in effect for the Front Range

DENVER- Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees for metro Denver this Sunday afternoon.

We will have thunderstorms in the mountains as well, however, most of the intense, heavy rainfall will be farther south- into Arizona and New Mexico. All of the Flash Flood Watches from

Saturday have expired and not re-issued for Sunday.

An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect for the Front Range until 4 p.m. Sunday. Ozone concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, particularly from the western suburbs of Denver, northward along the foothills through Boulder, to the Ft. Collins area, along with southern parts of Weld County.

Hotter weather will return to the state early next week. There will still be scattered thunderstorms each day for the higher terrain, but Denver and the I-25 Corridor will have lower rain chances and higher temperatures.

Next week will turn smoky and hazy once again. Temperatures will be close to 100 degrees by mid-week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

