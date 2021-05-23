A windy Sunday in Denver, with strong storms over the eastern plains

DENVER —Another round of severe storms possible over the eastern plains this afternoon. Denver and the i-25 corridor should stay dry, but expect gusty southerly winds up to 45 mph.

East of Fort Morgan and Limon- afternoon storms may be capable of producing more tornadoes, golf ball size hail and damaging winds. (There were 9 confirmed tornadoes yesterday in Colorado.)

The Denver metro-area will stay mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Storms should move out of the state by 8 p.m.

Winds gradually calm tonight, with quiet weather to start the week. Monday and Tuesday look to be warm and dry, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 8.5 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020 — and almost 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Our next chance for storm activity arrives Wednesday afternoon.

