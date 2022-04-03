A weak cold front will bring rain and snow to Colorado Sunday

Another fast-moving cold front is moving across Colorado this Sunday.

Highs today will be cooler, in the mid to upper 50s in Denver, with a slight chance for scattered showers.

Rain and snow will impact Colorado's high country today, a few inches of wet snow possible along and south of i-70 over 10,000 feet. The heaviest snow will fall over our Northern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, with accumulations of 6-12 inches possible by early Monday.

High winds will elevate Fire Danger over the northeastern plains. North winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and low relative humidity means any fire that develops would likely spread rapidly.

No advisories are in effect for the metro-area Sunday.

Monday will stay a bit unsettled with a chance for snow showers and high winds in the mountains and scattered rain showers on the plains. Highs return to the low to mid-60s in Denver.

On Tuesday a strong storm moving through will bring more widespread moisture and high winds.

We'll dry out and cool down slightly for Wednesday, with warmer and dry weather on the way through the end of the week and weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.