A warmer than normal stretch of days for Denver

60s and sunshine for the Broncos Game
Posted at 8:33 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 10:33:27-05

Partly cloudy, mild and breezy this Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across the Front Range and plains.

The Broncos will play under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon, with temperatures near 65 degrees by kickoff at Empower Field.

Mild and dry weather is expected again to start the week. Highs will reach the 70s in Denver Monday and Tuesday!

Our next storm looks to move in Wednesday, dropping our temperatures significantly and ushering in the chance for more moisture in the mountains.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

