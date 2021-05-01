A warm start to the weekend across Colorado

DENVER — A warm and dry weather pattern will hold strong this Saturday. It will be unseasonably warm this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the metro-area.

Clouds increase through the day and winds pick up this evening. Fire danger will be high over the Western slop and portions of the Front Range, with gusty winds and low relative humidity expected.

Our next cold front hits on Sunday. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a 15- to 20-degree cool down on Sunday afternoon.

Snow is likely in the mountains through Monday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our Northern Front Range mountains on Monday.

Rain and colder temperatures are expected to start the week across the metro-area. Highs in Denver will be in the 40s on Monday.

Clearing skies Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the 60s. A gradually warming trend and dry conditions return through the end of the week.

