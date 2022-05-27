A warm start to the Memorial Day weekend

Warmer and drier weather will hold over Colorado for the first half of the holiday weekend!

Friday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s on the plains and 60s to mid-70s in the mountains. Skies will start out mostly sunny with clouds building in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms Friday afternoon, but they will provide just gusty winds and some lightning — little, if any, rain.

Saturday will also be a warm and dry day with 80s on the plains and upper 60s to middle 70s in the high country. A few thunderstorms may develop over the northwest corner of Colorado in the late afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will by more likely Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Highs will be in the 70s both days in Denver and in the upper 50s to middle 60s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be cooler with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains and 60s for Denver and the northeast quarter of the state.

