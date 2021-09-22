Watch
A warm start to fall across Colorado this afternoon

Temperatures back in the 80s across Denver
Temperatures are back on the rise and we'll see highs in the low 80s for the start of fall this afternoon.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 22, 2021
Temperatures are on the rise for the start of the new season!

Autumn begins today at 1:21 p.m. MT. Sunny and warmer weather can be expected, with highs back in the 80s across the plains and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will be just as warm and dry, with low to mid 80s in Denver and more low 70s in the high country. We'll see mostly sunny skies statewide, with just a few more clouds tomorrow afternoon.

Friday will be slightly cooler with the passage of a weak cold front — expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The first weekend of autumn will be fantastic with sunny skies and warm temperatures. The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

The weather on Sunday should be picture perfect as well for the Broncos home opener — mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s during the game.

