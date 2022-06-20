A warm, dry and breezy start to the week in Denver

Skies will clear out this morning and we're in for a warm and dry afternoon across the Denver metro area. We'll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest, with wind gusts near 25 miles-per-hour. A slight cool down into Tuesday with a cold front passing through...high in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will climb by the end of the week, but we're in for a much bigger cool down this coming weekend. We'll see highs near 90 degrees on Friday, with highs in the 70s by Saturday!

