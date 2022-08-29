A warm and mainly dry end to August across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Monday through Wednesday, warm and mainly dry weather will settle in.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Front Range and plains — that's about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

Scattered storms can be expected over the mountains and foothills through the week, with the risk of severe weather remaining low. There is a slight chance that we'll see a few of these storms roll east over the plains, but the overall pattern is pretty dry.

Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees as we kick of September and plan for the holiday weekend. We'll see upper 80s to low 80s through Labor Day weekend.

Denver7 Weather

