A mild start to the week across Colorado

It will be a pretty mild start to the week, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s both today and tomorrow. We are tracking another cold front that will bring more snow to the Front Range by midweek.

This next front will kick the winds up on Tuesday, with snow developing in the northern and central mountains by Tuesday afternoon.

This will not be a major storm for Denver or northeastern Colorado, but may bring a few inches of snow Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. The northern and central mountains will be seeing much heavier snow, especially north near Steamboat Springs.

Thursday will be chilly, with clearing skies, followed by a dry and milder period Friday through next weekend.

Denver7 Weather

