A merry, bright and breezy Christmas Day in Denver

Another storm will bring mountain snow on Sunday
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 10:29:19-05

Dry and breezy for the Denver area this Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will expire in the mountains today. Many mountain communities saw feet of snow pile up with this last storm.

READ MORE: Colorado's mountains will see 10-20 inches of snow Thursday through early Saturday

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

READ MORE: Weather blog: Live updates from Dec. 23-24, 2021 winter storm in Colorado mountains

Another storm will impact the mountains starting Sunday. This storm is expected to bring around 6 to 12 inches of snow to the high country, but once again will miss Denver and the eastern plains.

By the middle of next week, a colder and snowier pattern should finally bring some flakes to the Front Range and northeast plains starting late Tuesday through Wednesday. While not a major storm, there should at least be colder temperatures and some accumulating snow.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

