A merry, bright and breezy Christmas Day in Denver

Dry and breezy for the Denver area this Christmas Day. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will expire in the mountains today. Many mountain communities saw feet of snow pile up with this last storm.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Another storm will impact the mountains starting Sunday. This storm is expected to bring around 6 to 12 inches of snow to the high country, but once again will miss Denver and the eastern plains.

By the middle of next week, a colder and snowier pattern should finally bring some flakes to the Front Range and northeast plains starting late Tuesday through Wednesday. While not a major storm, there should at least be colder temperatures and some accumulating snow.

