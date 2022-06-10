A hot weekend in store for Denver

Some dense fog for the eastern plains this morning and a dense fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m.

Temperatures will be very warm for the next few days. We have a heat advisory for Grand Junction from Friday through Sunday for temps between 100 and 104 degrees.

In Denver, expect a big warm up through the weekend. Highs will rise into the low to mid 90s on Friday and then the mid-90s Saturday through next Sunday.

Some thunderstorms will return Monday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s again.

A cold front will bring gusty northwest winds and cooler weather on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s for Denver.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.