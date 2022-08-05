DENVER — A hot end to the week, with highs soaring to the upper 90s and triple digits Friday across the plains.

Monsoon moisture increases over western Colorado, bringing more widespread storm activity to the high country today. Stronger storms may produce brief heavy rain and could prompt flash flood watches or warnings over burn scar areas.

Gusty winds and scattered light rain will be possible across the metro-area and plains through the early evening. Skies gradually clear statewide tonight.

This weekend turns cooler, with more widespread moisture arriving. Saturday, expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

On Sunday, highs return to below the seasonal average, in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms roll in throughout the day.

Next week will be drier and warm with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

