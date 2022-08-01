A hot and sunny start to August

DENVER — It will be a hot and mainly dry start to the month of August! Highs in Denver will soar to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Scattered storms and showers will develop over Colorado's high country. There will be a risk for flash flooding this week over burn scar areas, with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains all week.

Clouds and winds increase across the metro-area Monday afternoon. Expect mainly dry conditions, with only a 10% chance for isolated storm activity.

Skies will clear tonight, with lows falling to the 60s Tuesday morning.

Temperatures stay above average, in the mid-90s again tomorrow. There will be a better chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms across the Front Range and plains.

More moisture is expected to stream into the state in by mid-week, bringing our highs back to the upper 80s to low 90s, along with more afternoon storm activity.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.