Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A hot and dry Labor Day across Colorado

Pretty warm and dry in Denver all week long
items.[0].videoTitle
It will be a pretty warm and dry week, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Denver metro area.
September 6 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:25 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 09:06:41-04

It will be a pretty, but warm Labor Day across Colorado.

We'll see plenty of sunshine statewide, with 90s on the plains and 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Skies will once again be hazy. There is an air quality alert in effect near Colorado Springs, in parts of Teller and El Paso Counties.

A weak cold front will cross over the northeastern plains tomorrow. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, with more mid to upper 80s over the northeastern plains.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

We'll see pretty warm and dry weather all week long, with more low to mid-90s to end the week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020