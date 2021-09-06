A hot and dry Labor Day across Colorado

It will be a pretty, but warm Labor Day across Colorado.

We'll see plenty of sunshine statewide, with 90s on the plains and 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Skies will once again be hazy. There is an air quality alert in effect near Colorado Springs, in parts of Teller and El Paso Counties.

A weak cold front will cross over the northeastern plains tomorrow. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, with more mid to upper 80s over the northeastern plains.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

We'll see pretty warm and dry weather all week long, with more low to mid-90s to end the week.

