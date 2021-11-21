A gorgeous Sunday across Colorado

Denver has now gone 213 days since the last measurable snowfall...now the fifth longest streak ever on record. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record.

It's also going to go down as the latest snowfall ever on record. The current latest first snow was today back in 1934. Today's forecast?...sunshine and 50s!

It will be dry and even warmer for the start of the work week. We'll see highs in the low to mid-60s on the plains Monday and Tuesday.

Our next cold front hits Wednesday and the mountains will start to see more snow on Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) will turn cooler and there is a slight chance for flurries Wednesday morning.

