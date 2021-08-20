A gorgeous end to the week across Colorado

More heavy rain hit the Front Range overnight, but those storms and showers are now clearing out across the eastern plains.

We could also be waking up to a little dusting of snow on the highest mountain peaks.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with 70s by lunch and highs in the low to mid 80s across the plains by 4 p.m. Today will be drier in the high country, with more upper 60s to low 70s for afternoon highs.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in this weekend. Denver will see more 80s on Saturday, with a slight chance of storms in the afternoon.

We'll be back in the 90s on Sunday!

Denver7 Weather

