A few more storms, showers in Denver later today

DENVER — Skies are clearing out after some overnight rain showers. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon.

A few more storms and showers are possible today but the risk of severe weather is low and it will be a lot drier than earlier this week.

The moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 7.6 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! We are now more than four inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The recent stormy weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

Warmer and drier weather will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s Thursday and lower 80s on Friday. There may be a few afternoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Cooler and wet weather will return to most of Colorado on Mothers Day weekend — sorry moms!

