A dry, warmer than normal, weekend ahead

A weak cold front will cool us down slightly Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s across the Denver area and plains. The mountains will remain dry, with highs in the 40s.

Sunday and Monday will remain dry, with warmer temperatures on tap. Highs will be in the 60s both days.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 218 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

The extended forecast continues to call for dry and mild weather until late next week.

