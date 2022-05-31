A couple more cool days, with some welcome moisture!

The weather will stay cool and unsettled through Wednesday morning, with another round of rain and some mountain snow coming Tuesday afternoon through Midday Wednesday.

Tuesday will be dry in the morning, but clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance for showers late in the day. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains and low 60s for Denver and the northeast quarter of the state.

Snow can be expected in the mountains above 10,000 feet Tuesday night and early Wednesday with rain for Denver and the eastern plains. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be possible in the higher mountains, with a mix of rain and snow down to elevations above 8,500 feet. Denver and the northeast plains will get a chilly rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with .25" to .50" of liquid expected.

Highs will stay rather cool for early June, holding in the low 60s on Wednesday, despite clearing skies in the afternoon.

A warmer and drier weather pattern settles Thursday and continue into next weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and Friday for Denver and reach the low to mid 80s over the weekend.

