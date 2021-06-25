A cool and wet weekend for Colorado

DENVER — A cooler and wetter weather pattern will cover Colorado for the first full weekend of summer.

We'll see temperatures in the 70s for the next few days — about 15 degrees cooler than normal.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through overnight, but now we're seeing some sunshine for the morning drive. Storms will redevelop by midday and there is a chance of severe weather along the Front Range and eastern plains.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s on the plains, with more upper 50s to mid 60s in the mountains.

The cooler and wetter weather will be a big benefit for fire danger and to help cleanse some of the wildfire smoke out of our skies. Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona has been thick, especially in western Colorado. Fire restrictions are in effect across much of western Colorado and several wildfires are burning and increasing in size over the western half of the state.

The rain will be welcome, but will not be enough to ease the fire danger entirely, be very careful with any burnable materials!

Saturday and Sunday will stay cool and showery, followed by warmer and drier weather early next week.

