Cool, soggy Memorial Day for Denver

DENVER — Cool and wet weather is in store for the remainder of this Memorial Day weekend.

Today will stay cool and soggy. Highs will once again be well below seasonal averages, with upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

We'll see more scattered storms and showers this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is lower than yesterday.

Skies gradually clear Monday night across Colorado and warmer days are on the way starting Tuesday.

Expect highs in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with warmer, more summer-like weather through the end of the week and into next weekend.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and now more than 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

