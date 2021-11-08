A cold front hits Colorado

What a beautiful weekend! Denver saw the warmest Nov. 6 ever on record, with a high of 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. On Sunday we reached 77 degrees, keeping the record high of 78 in place, which was set back in 1999.

Today will be quite a bit cooler! A cold front is now moving in across the plains and temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler this afternoon.

Clouds will increase Monday, with highs in the upper 50s and few showers possible in the evening over the northeastern plains.

Temperatures stay more seasonal this week, with a chance of showers arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, highs are expected to drop into the 40s.

