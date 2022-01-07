A brief break from the snow across Colorado

We will see a very mild end to the week. Temperatures are quite a bit warmer this morning and we'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

The mountains will see a one-day break from the snow! You'll find mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s at the central mountain ski resorts this afternoon.

A new storm system will move into northwest Colorado tonight, with some snow developing near Steamboat Springs and Rocky Mountain National Park by early Saturday.

This storm will bring increasing clouds to Denver on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s for the start of Saturday's Broncos game. A few light snow showers will roll east over the plains tomorrow afternoon, so there's a slight chance of light snow during the game.

Some flurries will linger Saturday night, but skies will clear on Sunday with slightly colder temperatures.

Mild and dry weather will return early next week. We're expecting low to mid-50s to kick off the week.

Denver7 Weather

