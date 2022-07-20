A brief break from the intense heat in Denver

DENVER — We will see a brief break from the intense heat Wednesday as temperatures return to near normal across the Denver metro area.

We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s for the early morning drive. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s — pretty close to our normal high for mid- to late July.

Denver has had four days of 100 degrees or hotter this year and 30 days of 90 degrees or higher. We'll see more near-triple digit heat by the end of the week.

Scattered thunderstorms have offered some brief relief from the hot and dry conditions, but most of these storms bring only a short burst of rain and some thunder and lightning before moving on.

Thursday and Friday will be very hot and mainly dry again as high temperatures return to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, and rain chances drop back to around 10%.

Another weak cold front will slip into Colorado over the weekend. Expect slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for some thunderstorms. In fact, the highs on Sunday may stay in the upper 80s in the Denver area!

Low 90s will return early next week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

