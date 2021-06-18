A break from the triple-digit heat in Denver today

DENVER – The last few days of spring have felt more like the dog days of summer.

We saw another record-breaking high in Denver on Thursday making three straight days of 100-degree temperatures. This is also only the fourth time since the late 1800s that we've seen three consecutive days of triple-digit heat.

We will finally see a break from the triple-digit heat today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will also see a better chance of storms and showers this afternoon. The risk of severe weather along the I-25 corridor is low.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and an Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect for the Front Range because of poor air quality.

Further west, a fire weather watch is in effect through Friday evening because of the extremely dry conditions and thunderstorms with lightning that could easily spark wildfires. Stage 1 fire restrictions are going into effect across much of western Colorado this week.

A cold front is expected to move across the eastern plains today, dropping high temperatures to around 90 degrees and bringing a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms into and through the weekend.

Sunday will be cooler, and on Monday, we’ll likely see high temperatures only reaching the 70s.

Hotter weather will return by the middle of next week.

