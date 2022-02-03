A bitter cold start to the day across Colorado

Skies have cleared across the state and temperatures continue to tumble this morning.

We are seeing lows around 5 to 10 degrees below zero, with some even colder wind chills. In the mountains, some lows will be 20 to 30 below zero this morning!

We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will still be about 20 degrees below normal. We'll see highs in the upper teens to low 20s this afternoon.

The cold air mass will ease it's grip on our region by Friday with highs back near freezing. Expect dry and milder weather over the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will return to the low 50s.

Denver7 Weather

