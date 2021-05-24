A beautiful week across Colorado

DENVER — After a pretty active weekend of weather, we're in for a really nice and quiet start to the week.

Skies have cleared and there will be plenty of sunshine for the early Monday morning drive. Today and tomorrow look to be warm and dry, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 8.5 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020 — and almost 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

It will be a pretty quiet and dry week, but a few isolated storms are possible on Wednesday. We'll see highs in the 80s to end the week.

