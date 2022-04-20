A beautiful spring day across the Denver metro area

A weak cold front is rolling through the state and it brought some light snow to the mountains overnight.

Today will be just a touch cooler behind that front.

We'll see afternoon highs that are about 10 degrees cooler in Denver with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will gradually clear in the high country and we'll see highs in the 50s.

More windy, warm and dry weather will return for Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the Eastern Plains. The fire danger will remain high on Thursday and continue to be high on Friday with gusty winds and warm temperatures.

A stronger storm system will move into Colorado late Friday into Saturday. This storm should bring 6-12 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains and some rain and even some thunder to Denver and the Eastern Plains late Friday and Saturday.

The weather will turn colder for the weekend with highs just in the 50s for the Denver area and in the 30s in the mountains.

Warm and dry weather will return early next week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

