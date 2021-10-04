A beautiful fall week across Colorado

It's going to be a beautiful Monday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Denver metro area.

It's also going to be beautiful in the mountains, with highs in the 60s — perfect for viewing those changing colors.

The aspen trees are still full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will remain very good through the weekend and then will begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

READ MORE: Where to hike, drive to see the best displays of yellow aspens, fall foliage in Colorado

This warm and dry pattern will continue through mid-week. We'll see upper 70s to low 80s from today through Thursday. A weak cold front will usher in some slightly cooler weather on Friday, with a slight chance of showers.

