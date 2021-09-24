Beautiful, slightly cooler end to the week across Colorado

A weak front will usher in some cooler temperatures today to end the week.

This is a dry front so we'll see plenty of sunshine, but about a 5- to 7-degree cool down, with temperatures right around our seasonal normal.

We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state, with highs in the upper 70s on the plains, with upper 60s and low 70s in the mountains.

The first weekend of autumn will be fantastic with sunny skies and warm temperatures. The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

The weather on Sunday should be picture perfect as well for the Broncos home opener — mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s during the game.

This warm weather will continue into the first of next week. We'll see 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next cold front will usher in some cool and wet weather starting Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

