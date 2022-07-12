90s return to the Denver metro area today

DENVER — Monday was a nice break from the heat, but it won't last long.

Temperatures will warm back up Tuesday as the cold front stalls and then reverses field and moves back across northeast Colorado as a warm front.

We'll see highs in the low 90s with the chance for a few more storms this afternoon. There's also a risk of severe weather across the northeastern corner of the state.

Hotter and drier weather can be expected on Wednesday as highs rise back into the mid-to upper 90s for Denver and the eastern plains. Isolated thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

Thursday will also be hot and mostly dry with highs in the mid-upper 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Another cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s. Sunday and next Monday will remain hot and mainly dry.

