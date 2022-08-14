Cooler with flood potential on Monday in metro

DENVER — A Flood Watch is in effect tomorrow afternoon from Boulder to Golden and south of Highlands Ranch to Lone Tree. Strong storms may cause flooding on Monday as cooler air moves into the metro.

Highs were in the mid 90s for Sunday afternoon...officially 95 degrees for DIA- only 5 degrees away from our record high.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the metro-area through this evening.

Cooler and wetter weather will return to Colorado early next week as a cold front moves into the central Rockies. Expect showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Strong thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening, with cells capable of producing heavy rain, leading to the risk of flash flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

Warmer and drier weather will return late next week, but not quite as hot as this most recent heat-wave.

