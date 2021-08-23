90s across the Denver metro area this week

This week will be a pretty hot and dry across Colorado. We'll see highs in the low 90s this afternoon, with a few late-day storms.

Today's storms will be few and far between and for Denver, there's only about a 20% chance of storms this afternoon.

We may see a bit more smoke on Monday morning, but the smoke will push northward as we head into the later part of the day. There are no air quality alerts in effect for Denver.

By Tuesday, highs will be near 95 degrees for the afternoon with sunny skies. Cooler air won't show up until next weekend when we drop into the 80s.

Our average afternoon highs are in the upper 80s this time of year, and we will be well above that for much of the seven-day forecast.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.