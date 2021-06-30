80s and afternoon storms for the Denver metro area

DENVER — The weather pattern will remain slightly cool for late June and early July, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible each day through the weekend.

Expect high temperatures for Denver and the eastern plains to be in the in the upper 70s to middle 80s — about 5-10 degrees cooler than normal. In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will be quite cool — just in the 50s and 60s — and may dip into the middle 40s during periods of rain. Be prepared for the chilly, damp conditions! Some snow has fallen on the peaks about 12,000 feet over the past few days!

The cooler and wetter weather is a benefit for the fire danger and has cleansed some of the wildfire smoke out of our skies. Despite the wet weather, there still are fire restrictions in effect across much of western Colorado, with several wildfires burning.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will develop over higher elevations and foothills by early afternoon each day. There is a chance some of the storms will then roll east over the plains. The risk for any severe storms will be low each day, but we could see pockets of moderate to heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

