70s in Denver today, but snow possible by Halloween

It will be a gorgeous end to the week.

We'll see lots of sunshine statewide, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Front Range today and highs in the 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Saturday will stay dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s for lower elevations and 40s to low 50s in the mountains. Our next front will start rolling into Colorado late Saturday night.

Much cooler air with chances for rain and snow will affect metro Denver by Sunday. We have chances for some light showers in the afternoon and evening — could be cool and damp for trick or treating! Highs will be the 40s on Sunday, with 30s after sunset.

We aren't expecting a lot of snow and the roads will likely just be wet on Monday morning for the commute. It will be a chilly start to November, with more mid to upper 40s on Monday afternoon, with overnight lows in the 20s.

