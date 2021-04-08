70s and sunshine in Denver today

DENVER — It will be a beautiful spring day across Colorado.

We'll see plenty of sunshine in Denver with temperatures in the 40s this morning and closer to 70 degrees this afternoon.

The winds will pick up this afternoon and that will lead to some high fire danger across a good portion of the state. The red flag warnings cover a good portion of northeastern Colorado.

Friday will be cooler again as a weak cold front passes through the state. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday with cooler weather and a chance for showers in the afternoon.

Early next week will be cool with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.